SUNNYSLOPE — Normally Matthew and Zechariah Wilson would wake up around 6:30 or 6:45 a.m., get their backpacks ready and catch the bus to Sunnyslope Elementary School.
Now, they typically start their day by 9 a.m., said Zechariah, a 9-year-old fourth-grader whose parents OK’d their talking with a reporter.
“We get to sleep a little later because there’s no school,” he said. “Do homework for like 30 minutes. Then we get some time on the screen. Pop back on homework for like an hour. And then we go on a bike ride or we play spikeball. Then we go to bed.”
They can complete assignments in any order, and he said the day goes by faster now that they’re not physically at school.
Matthew, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, said he’s been working on writing projects and math. Lessons are usually more guided, he said, but now the work is done independently.
“I think the essay we were going to do, (the teacher) was going to guide us through it. She can’t do that anymore, so she just assigned a five-paragraph essay on what we’re doing over break,” he said.
Spring break for the two brothers typically would have involved playing with friends. This year they were going to attend their aunt’s wedding in Portland, but that has been postponed.
“You can’t really play with friends, so it’s really weird,” Matthew said. “You get more free time, just relaxing.”
To pass the time, the boys have learned new games, like Over the Line, badminton and gin rummy. They also did an experiment where they made a miniature volcano.
“We’re all kind of amazed that this whole thing happened,” Matthew said, adding, “Our family’s never been quarantined. It’s been pretty crazy.”
Zechariah agreed.
“It’s like, ‘coronavirus, not a big deal,’ and then all America shut down,” he said.