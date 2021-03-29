WENATCHEE — Kindergarten through fifth-grade students in the Wenatchee School District will return to full-time, in-person learning on April 19.
Middle school and high school students will remain on a hybrid learning schedule for the remainder of the school year.
The change comes after a 3-2 vote Monday evening by the Wenatchee School Board.
The new model was recommended by Superintendent Paul Gordon.
“I understand that there will be frustration with me. I understand that. I fully accept that,” Gordon said during his opening remarks. “But I do believe this is the best decision for our organization.”
The meeting was prompted after Gov. Jay Inslee last week approved a 3-foot social distancing guideline between students in school, a recommendation made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously endorsed a 6-foot rule.
A survey published by the district last week found parents and staff at odds on the matter: a majority of parents were in favor of a return to in-person learning while a majority of school staff were not.
Gordon said 57 staff members indicated that they would take a leave of absence if students returned to school.
Washington Department of Health guidelines allow for K-5 students to return to school full-time with 3-foot distance in communities where COVID-19 transmission rates are considered low, moderate, substantial or high.
For middle schools and high schools the bar is higher and excludes only communities with high transmission rates, which is 200 per 100,000. Chelan County is considered high with a rate of 206 per 100,000.
“If the community rates were lower, I probably would have recommended K-12,” Gordon said. “That’s not where we’re at.”
The hybrid model that high school and middle school students will continue to follow allows for half the students to be on campus. Inslee has ordered all students to return to school in-person in fall 2021 with the 3-foot guideline.
Board members Laura Jaecks, Julie Norton and Martin Barron voted in favor of the motion, while Maria Iñiguez and Michele Sandberg voted against it.
Norton said she’d prefer students in all grades return, but thought it was important to get as many students back in school as possible.
“I think it’s clear that hybrid ... was a Band-Aid; it was never meant to fix everything,” Norton said. “And certainly with the mental health crisis that’s emerged even in hybrid, I think it’s important to get as many students back as we possibly can.”
Visits to the emergency room for non-fatal suicide attempts for patients age 18 and under increased 64% in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to Confluence Health.
Baron called for the board to pick a course of direction in an attempt to ease anxieties that he feels is causing division in the community.
“There will be a little bit of learning as we go and we’ll see that there are students of programs that need extra help that aren’t perfectly taken care of, we can look for resources for them,” Barron said. “And there’ll be things that go wrong. The game will go on.”
In casting a dissenting vote, Sandberg cited concerns that some students, particularly underprivileged students, have benefited from hybrid learning.
“We owe it to them to be paying some extra attention to them during this pandemic, to help them make the gains to catch up with other students who do not have the same struggles, who are not grieving a family member’s loss, who are not trying to make ends meet,” she said.
Adding to Sandberg’s point, Iñiguez noted that students are learning and students who need the attention given during small groups, as many currently get, could fall back if returned to school in-person.
“Hybrid was referred to as a Band-Aid. Well, you know what, the wound’s still there,” Iñiguez said. “I think to take that is just going to put us in a huge setback to be able to start successful with everything in place for full day instruction.”
Jaecks was the deciding vote and called for the community to renew its focus on COVID-19 precautions, like social distancing and mask wearing.
“We as a board cannot make a decision that’s going to benefit the most children in our area if we don’t have the cooperation of every responsible adult out there,” Jaecks said. “Please, please help us. Help us get our kids back in school.”