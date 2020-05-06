WENATCHEE — Garlini’s Napoletana will be cooking and giving away free, no-strings-attached meals to community members as part of its Feeding 1,000 event on Monday.
Garlini’s owner Craig Still said even though the restaurant industry has been gutted by this pandemic, his restaurant has been able to financially tread water with the help of community support.
The day after the shutdown, many people stopped by to buy gift cards, promising not to use them until a later date, he said. Some people even just donated cash to workers. The has allowed Garlini’s to stay open, keeping on employees part-time to help provide for single parents, families and those paying rent.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Still said. But “we’ve been able to stay open and keep fighting through this.”
The goal of Monday’s event is to give back to neighbors and anyone in need of food, he said. The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Garlini’s parking lot at Mission Village at Fifth and Mission streets in Wenatchee. Volunteers will help guide traffic.
The restaurant’s management team thought it would be a good idea to have their turn at doing something kind and meaningful for the Wenatchee community, Still said. The idea was to feed as many people as they could.
To aid this plan, locals have come in and made large donations, helping cover food costs, he said.
There are a lot of families out there that are hurting right now, he said.
Garlini’s will give out the meals using contactless curbside pickup. Serve Wenatchee Valley will also be there taking cash donations. Proceeds from the event will go to Serve Wenatchee.
All of the dinners will be made by Garlini’s. “We’re cookin’ a lot of food,” Still said.
Still also wants people to know that the event is not only for people in need of food, but also for those who are tired of cooking at home and going to the grocery store.
Still suggests coming by for a meal and donating to Serve Wenatchee instead of paying for a bag of groceries. Every $30 donated to Serve Wenatchee equals about 10 meals for families that are truly in need, he said.
“Helping your neighbor helps your community,” he said. “ ... if we do this thing together, we come out of this thing together.”