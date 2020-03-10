SEATTLE — As part of a $100 million commitment to the global COVID-19 response, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Tuesday a collaboration to speed development of treatments for the new coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide — and killed nearly 4,000.
The Seattle-based foundation's $50 million contribution will be combined with $50 million from Wellcome, a major British health philanthropy, and $25 million from Mastercard's Impact Fund, a philanthropy focused on economic growth.
The efforts to develop a treatment come as 31 new cases emerged at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the nursing home at the middle of an outbreak that had, as of Monday evening, killed at least 22 people in Washington state and sickened more than 160.
Life Care residents who have tested positive remain inside the facility, along with about 20 others whose results have not come back yet. Their symptoms haven't reached a level where they can be taken to a hospital, media liaison Timothy Killian said Monday evening, citing hospital capacity as a factor in determining who can be transferred. Residents who tested negative will be moved to a separate part of the building away from everyone else, Killian said.
Other senior communities have begun to face down the virus. Aegis Living at Marymoor, located in Redmond, announced Monday afternoon that one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to families.
Two residents at Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center who were hospitalized Thursday have presumptive positive results for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the skilled nursing facility to three. And a resident of Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Snohomish Health District.
As officials debated how best to keep the public healthy, the Puget Sound region adjusted to a new normal this week, one where it's polite — encouraged, even — to avoid hugs and handshakes, and where entire workforces and schools have gone remote.
Patty Hayes, director of Public Health — Seattle & King County, outlined potential next steps in the area's effort to slow the spread of the virus at a Seattle City Council meeting and said officials are talking about what to do. She said public health officials are "at the ready" to start ordering involuntary isolation and quarantines and are considering cancellation of major public events.
Hayes shared a Washington State Department of Health chart that outlined five levels of action that officials could take. Gov. Jay Inslee hinted at the ongoing discussions Sunday on the CBS show "Face the Nation," saying the state's response could involve "reducing the number of social activities that are going on."
Although King County's first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced less than two weeks ago, the area's response already has ratcheted through Level 1 and Level 2. Level 3 would involve involuntary isolation of the ill, while level 4 would call for cancellation of major public and large private gatherings, and the closure of schools. Level 5 would restrict nonemergency travel and would call for a guarded line preventing anyone leaving an area infected by the disease.
The Gates-funded project, dubbed the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, will identify and test drugs and immunotherapies to fight the virus and alleviate symptoms, while also working to bring the most promising versions to market and ensure they are affordable even for low-income countries.
There are currently no medications approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
"Viruses like [the one that causes] COVID-19 spread rapidly, but the development of vaccines and treatments to stop them moves slowly," Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said in a statement. "If we want to make the world safe from outbreaks... particularly for those most vulnerable, then we need to find a way to make research and development move faster."
The accelerator aims to provide fast, flexible funding at key stages in the drug development process.
But even working at breakneck pace, it will be at least a year before any existing drugs could be repurposed and approved to treat the virus, the statement cautions. Testing and approval for new medications will take even longer.
The new coronavirus "is an extremely challenging virus, but we've proved that through collaborating across borders we can tackle emerging infectious diseases," said Wellcome director Dr. Jeremy Farrar.
The project will take a three-pronged approach to identifying promising drug candidates: Testing drugs that are already approved to see if they are effective against the virus; screening libraries of thousands of compounds known to be safe; and pursuing studies of new drugs and antibodies.