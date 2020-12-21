BREWSTER — The state has fined Gebbers Farms more than $2 million after an investigation into the deaths of two workers this summer.
The investigation found "dozens of safety and health violations," according to a Monday statement from the state Department of Labor and Industries.
“This farm clearly understood the steps they were required to take to keep workers safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Labor and Industries Director Joel Sacks said in a prepared statement.
"Gebbers made it very apparent to investigators they had no intention of following the rules as written regarding temporary agricultural worker housing and transportation,” Sacks said.
The $2,038,000 fine was one of the largest worker and safety fines in state history, the agency said in a news release.
The fine was based on 24 COVID-19-related safety violations — $84,000 each. The agency said the fines were in response to "egregious willful violations." Twelve of the violations related to unsafe sleeping arrangements and 12 related to unsafe worker transportation.
The violations boil down to the size of the cohort units that Gebbers Farms put its employees in, Amy Philpott, a spokesperson for Gebbers, said Monday. The company had 42-person cohorts and the state required them to reduce the cohorts to 15 people.
"Gebbers Farms explicitly said the farm would comply as quickly as they could retool their operations (to 15-person cohorts), which had already been redesigned to accommodate the larger cohorts," Philpott said in an email. "In fact, the farm did comply."
A news release from the company pointed to the testing of all of its employees that happened in late August and came back with 99.3% of employees negative for the virus. The company is looking into appealing the violation.
The state's news release disagrees with Philpott's statements and said that employees were not instructed to remain in their cohorts. It also claims that people were being bused in larger groups than required by safety regulations.
Investigators returned unannounced daily to ensure compliance and continued to see violations, according to the news release.
The company also failed to report the death of one of its workers from COVID-19, a 37-year-old man from Mexico who died July 8.
Workers told L&I in July that someone had died of COVID-19 and the workers who shared the cabin with the man were not tested for the virus, according to the news release. After the man died, they were split up and put in different cabins with other workers.
One man told L&I and he believed hundreds of people at Gebbers Farms had COVID-19 and was afraid he would die.
L&I investigators went to Gebbers Farms on two occasions. The first investigation, on May 28, the company was fined $13,200 for not ensuring adequate social distancing with bunk beds and for no barriers in kitchen or cooking areas.
A second worker also died from COVID-19 on July 31, a 63-year-old man from Jamaica, according to the news release.