WENATCHEE — Just outside the doors of the Riverside 9 apartments, along the street, is a cart with free supplies for anyone in need. Those looking for food or supplies can stop by the Giving Cart, and those with donations are welcome to drop by.
The apartments border the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, near the Ninth Street park entrance.
Jessica Fowler, community director at the apartments, said a lot people have come by to donate as well as pick up supplies in the past couple weeks of the cart being out. The Riverside 9 team, which put the cart out initially, has also been adding supplies when needed.
“We know it’s not a lot, but we’re just hoping it helps” anyone in need, she said.
Fowler said the idea came about because the Riverside team decided they wanted to do something helpful for the Wenatchee community. The whole idea of the cart is to “take what you need and give what you can,” she said.