NCW — Many local governments and service providers are closing their offices to the public and offering alternate means of helping people during the COVID-19 crisis.
This information has been provided to The Wenatchee World from local officials. Please email newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com with any additions.
Local governments
Chelan County
The Sheriff’s, Human Resources, Public Works and District Court Probation offices are closed to the public, and the Assessor’s and Community Development offices will close starting Monday.
Services may be available by phone or email. Visit co.chelan.wa.us for more information.
Douglas County
All county facilities are closed to the public except by appointment. Services and operations will continue by phone and email. Visit douglascountywa.net for more information.
Board of Commissioners meetings will be moved to the Public Services Building, 140 19th St. NW, East Wenatchee.
Wenatchee
City Hall, 301 Yakima St., is closed to the public.
Utility payments can be placed in the drop box or mailed to City of Wenatchee, P.O. Box 519, Wenatchee, WA 98807. They can also be made at 888-3600, option 1, or wenatcheewa.gov. Click on Pay Bill.
Council meetings are broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel, Wenatchee TV. To provide public comment during meetings, call 888-3298 and enter the passcode 66516. Written comments can also be mailed or emailed to cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov.
The Arts, Recreation and Parks Commission meeting is canceled for March. Planning Commission, Historic Preservation Board and Code Enforcement Board meetings are canceled for March and April.
For information on the city code, public records requests, ordinances, resolutions or agenda packets, visit the website, call 888-6204 or email cityclerk@wenatcheewa.gov.
Permit applications can be submitted by mail or in person at 1350 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA 98801, or online. From the homepage, click on How Do I and then Apply for Permits.
The city is continuing to accept requests for pre-application meetings. However, meetings will be held by phone or video conference, or staff will provide written comments, until further notice.
Staff will continue building inspections, but they may be canceled or postponed at the inspector’s discretion. If they are not time sensitive and involve work in an occupied home or office, consider postponing.
The city is continuing to review special event applications, but any that don’t meet the statewide guidelines will not be permitted.
Program registration and picnic shelter reservations can be made online. Click on Parks and Recreation on the homepage.
Community Center reservations or payments with check or cash must be made at the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, 1350 McKittrick St. Community Center rentals are postponed through April 24 except for the Red Cross blood drive.
East Wenatchee
As of Wednesday, City Hall had not closed.
People are encouraged to call City Hall at 884-9515 or visit east-wenatchee.com to access services.
The March 24 Planning Commission meeting is canceled.
The deadline for renewing business licenses has been extended from March 31 to May 31.
Cashmere
City Hall, 101 Woodring St., is closed to the public.
Utility payments may be placed in the drop box outside City Hall or at cityofcashmere.org. Click on Pay Your Bill.
Chelan
City Hall, 135 E. Johnson Ave., is closed to the public. Business can be conducted at 682-4037 or cityofchelan.us.
Cash utility payments will be accepted through the glass window near the inside door.
Entiat
City offices are closed to the public.
Bills can be paid using the drop box at City Hall, 14070 Kinzel St., or at entiatwa.us. Click on Online Bill Pay. If you have trouble paying your bill due to COVID-19, call 784-1500.
For permits, email city@entiatwa.us.
Leavenworth
City Hall, 700 Highway 2, is closed to the public, though appointments can be made at 548-5275.
Utility payments can be placed in the outside drop box, made over the phone or at cityofleavenworth.com. Go to City Services, Bill Pay, Utility Bill Pay.
All development services staff are available on a limited basis by phone or email. Building inspections will be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and permits will be taken by appointment only. Pre-application meetings should resume in May.
Other agencies
In-person services at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, 200 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Tuberculosis services will continue, and appointments can be made at 886-6400.
WIC services will be available by phone only, with staff calling clients at scheduled appointment times or clients calling the office at their convenience.
Online and phone services will continue for permit applications and payments, as will inspections and permit reviews. Call or visit cdhd.wa.gov for more information.
Visit the website for information on birth and death certificates. Forms are available for download and can be mailed with payment.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council office, 620 Lewis St., Wenatchee, is closed to the public through April 24. Staff will continue serving people over the phone and in-person when necessary.
The council’s food distribution center is working with food banks to ensure an uninterrupted supply and expand services as necessary.
People who participated in the Empty Bowls event can pick up their bowls after the ban on social gatherings is lifted. The council will let the public know when that date arrives.
For more information, call 662-6156 or visit cdcac.org.
The Housing Authority of Chelan County and the city of Wenatchee’s main office, 1555 S. Methow St., Wenatchee, are also closed to the public until further notice. Operations will continue by phone, email and online.
For more information, call 663-7421 or email clerk@ccwha.com.