WENATCHEE — School officials are giving their graduation ceremony plans another look after the state Department of Health on Thursday issued updated guidelines.
Whether that means changes are in store for Wenatchee and Eastmont’s plans for virtual commencement exercises — a broadcast of pre-recorded speeches punctuated with pictures and announcements of graduate names — remains to be seen. Those plans were announced Tuesday to the dismay of some parents, students and teachers who were hoping for a “drive-in” event.
“We are considering some modifications to our virtual-only graduation event in light of these most recent guidelines,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said. “We are hopeful our region will move to a Phase 2 and additional recognition activities may be feasible."
The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Monday issued guidelines indicating a “drive-in” graduation ceremony modeled on the state’s Phase I directives for church services would be allowed. Some schools, including Chelan High School, started making plans for that option this week.
The state Department of Health guidelines announced Thursday, though, could upset those plans.
“The Governor’s guidance, released today, supersedes our earlier guidance so the main question is what it says,” Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said Thursday. “We haven’t had the time to prepare a comparison document.”
The document indicates drive-thru or drive-in models would not be allowed until Phase 2 or 2+ of the “Safe Start” plan for reopening the economy following shutdown and stay-at-home orders issued in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The timing of the start of Phase 2 is uncertain and depends on how the pandemic evolves. Most high school graduation ceremonies are now set for early June.
"Unfortunately the guidelines from the state are not congruent with the guidelines I received from the Chelan-Douglas Health District a few days ago," said Lake Chelan School District Superintendent Barry DePaoli.
In addition to the Phase 2 issue, he said the description of the "Drive-In" ceremony is problematic. It states: "All persons attending the ceremony must drive up in an enclosed vehicle and remain in that same vehicle during the entire ceremony. Individuals should not get out of their vehicle during the ceremony for any reason."
"Given that we have people showing up to get meals and childcare across the state, I am not sure why a graduate couldn’t step out of their car to receive a diploma and get a photo with nobody within a 10-foot radius," he said.
Superintendents across the state are seeking clarification, he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee last week outlined the four-phased restart plan, providing at least three weeks or longer between each phase, depending on data and metrics on the spread of the virus. Chelan and Douglas counties are currently in Phase 1.
The restart plan allows modifications of business closures and social distancing measures depending on local conditions including population and case counts. Some smaller counties are being allowed to lift restrictions earlier. Chelan and Douglas counties do not yet qualify for a variance, so will have to wait for the state order moving to the second phase unless something else changes.
“Decisions to host safe and socially distances graduation ceremonies will remain at the discretion of local school boards and superintendents as long as they do not contravene the Governor’s prohibitions on holding gatherings in each of the time phases in the Safe Start plan,” reads the state guidance document. “Districts and schools may choose to postpone graduation ceremonies. It is not known when large-scale in-person events, not allowed until Phase 4 of Safe Start, will be able to be safely held.”