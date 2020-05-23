CAMP MURRAY — Grant is among the most recent counties approved to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan — and the first in Central Washington.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Saturday approved variance applications for Grant and six other counties.
Businesses allowed to open in Phase 2, with health and safety requirements, include dine-in restaurants and taverns, in-store retail, personal services like hair and nail salons, professional photography, pet grooming, fitness and real estate.
To be eligible to move to Phase 2, counties must have an average of less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. They must have support from the local health officer, board of health, hospitals and county commission, and show they have adequate hospital bed capacity and personal protective equipment.
They also must submit a plan for:
- Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms.
- Staffing case investigations and contact tracing.
- Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home.
- Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine.
- Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.
Grant joins the following counties in moving to Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.
Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston counties are eligible to apply for a variance.