EPHRATA — Grant County is reporting its first known case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a 10-year-old child.
The syndrome (MIS-C) is associated with COVID-19 and causes inflammation in parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs, according to a Grant County Health District news release. Children with the illness experience abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rashes and feel tired.
The 10-year-old Grant County child was in the intensive care unit for several days, but is now stable and recovering at home, according to the news release.
Most children with the illness recover with treatment, but it does cause serious illness and patients can potentially die according to the news release. It is a rare illness with only 42 known cases in Washington state during the pandemic.