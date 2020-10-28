MOSES LAKE — Grant County is reporting its 25th death from COVID-19, a man in his 50s from Quincy with underlying health conditions.
It is the second death in Grant County this month, according to a Grant County Health District news release. The most number of deaths in Grant County occurred in August when seven people died. Quincy and Moses Lakes are the two areas with the most deaths, tied at nine each.
No one under the age of 30 has died from COVID-19 in Grant County, according to the news release. Of the 25 people who died, 17 were over the age of 60 years old. Also, 80% of those who died have been men.