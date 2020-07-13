MATTAWA — A Mattawa man in his 50s with COVID-19 died last week, the Grant County Health District said.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, died in his home July 6, health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson said in an email Monday.
The health district is delaying reporting of COVID-19 deaths "in order to give families time to notify their loved ones," read part of a news release from the health district.
The man likely contracted the virus through community spread, according to the release.
"The investigation determined no workplace exposure and the infection was likely acquired in the community," according to the release.
It's the the eighth coronavirus-associated death in the county since the pandemic began. The last death was reported July 7.
Grant County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since partially reopening its economy in late May.
There have been 533 new cases since June 1. As of Monday there were 11 county residents hospitalized, according to health district data.