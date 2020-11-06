MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
Two women from Moses Lake, one in her 70s and another in her 80s, both had underlying conditions that put them at a high risk for complications due to COVID-19 infection, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
Grant County has seen a decrease in its incidence rate in the last two weeks from a high of 277 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks on about Oct. 18 to 165 cases on Nov. 2, according to the health district’s website. The state as a whole is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Grant County altogether has had 27 COVID-19 deaths and 10 people are currently hospitalized, according to the health district’s website.