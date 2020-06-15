MOSES LAKE — Grant County announced 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, part of a two-week rise in new cases in the county.
Eleven of those cases were reported to the district over the weekend and 38 were reported Monday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page. The health district couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
"Exposure settings for those we have investigated are social gatherings, same employer, close contacts of confirmed case, a cluster of agricultural workers and several appear to have no known link to confirmed cases," read part of the post.
In the past week, 92 Grant County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The county now has a total of 337 positive cases.
Thirteen new cases were reported last Thursday alone, which was a new daily high for the county until Monday.
Grant County’s to-date June total of 115 has already surpassed the 48 cases it reported in the month of May. Sixty-nine cases were reported in March and 98 were reported in April.
The county was approved to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on May 23.
Its fifth coronavirus-related death, a Moses Lake male in his 80s, was reported Friday. He was a resident in hospice at Summer Wood Alzheimer's Special Care Center, according to a health district press release.
Chelan and Douglas counties have so far seen a drop in June cases with 20 and 13, respectively. The two counties had a combined 230 cases in May. Both were approved to move to a modified "Phase 1.5" plan last week.
Okanogan County has reported 24 cases this month, tying its May total.
Several areas of the state have seen heightened transmission in the past couple weeks, according to a Saturday news release from the Washington Department of Health.
The release highlighted data from four Eastern Washington counties that could see “increasingly explosive growth in cases and deaths if not contained.”
“The situation in eastern Washington is of greatest concern, particularly in Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Yakima counties,” read part of the release. “The report estimates cases and deaths in these counties will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at current levels.”
Current transmission levels will likely lead to increasingly explosive growth in cases and deaths if not contained, and local prevalence will likely soon exceed the peak reached in King county in late March.