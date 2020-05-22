OLYMPIA — Thirty small businesses in Okanogan and Grant counties are among the first 500 statewide to be awarded Working Washington Small Business emergency grants from the state Department of Commerce.
The program, for businesses with up to 10 employees, is designed to help offset impacts of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The first group of 500 grants, ranging from $566 to $10,000, was announced Tuesday. No businesses in Chelan or Douglas counties have been listed yet.
“These grants support very small businesses, many of which have not been able to access federal business assistance programs,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “We know this is not enough to meet the need. We are focusing where we know funds will immediately recirculate and strengthen communities, and we continue seeking more resources to help small businesses survive and innovate as we all prepare for a ‘new normal’ in the aftermath of coronavirus.”
The program funds can be used to cover rent, utility bills, supplies, inventory and other operating expenses. The businesses approved for funding range from restaurants, wineries, bakeries and childcare centers to health care, auto repair facilities, clothing, fitness, manufacturing and salons. The grants are funded with $10 million from the Governor’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund, with $5 million from the Working Washington strategic reserve fund and an additional $5 million from the state’s $200 million COVID-19 emergency response package approved by the Legislature in March. The state received more than 26,000 applications. About 1,000 are expected to be successful.
As grants are announced by county, they will be posted at wwrld.us/2ZioZ7V.
Additional resource information for small businesses is located at startup.choosewashington.com.
Here are the details provided by the state Department of Commerce about the emergency grants awarded as of Tuesday to Grant and Okanogan counties:
Grant County
21 grants totaling $201,130, retaining 64 jobs
Grantees include:
- 6 retail establishments
- 4 restaurants
- 3 healthcare businesses
- 2 construction companies
- 2 salons
- 1 fitness facility
- 1 collection agency
- 1 law firm
- 1 hospitality establishment
Okanogan County
19 grants totaling $154,551, retaining 81 jobs
Grantees include:
- 6 retail establishments
- 3 restaurants
- 3 healthcare businesses
- 2 construction/contractor companies
- 2 home repairs companies
- 1 recycling/ manufacturing business
- 1 hospitality business
- 1 dance studio