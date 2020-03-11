EPHRATA — Grant County PUD on Tuesday closed its facilities to the public and ordered all non-essential personnel to stay home after learning a contracted employee had “direct and prolonged” exposure to someone with a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.
According to a press release, that contracted employee recently had direct contact with several PUD employees.
“Mission-critical” PUD personnel are being asked to report to work — which includes those involved in generating and power systems and the fiber network. All other employees, contractors and vendors were ordered not to report to work until further notice.
“At this time, all of Grant PUD’s resources are focused on ensuring that we are doing everything we can to protect the health of our customers and employees,” the press release stated. “When we have implemented that first step, we will then focus on how we can best provide account service to our customers.”