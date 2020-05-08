EPHRATA — Grant County PUD is opening boat launches and most recreation areas at noon Friday. Some restrictions will remain in place to ensure visitor safety.
At Crescent Bar, only boat launches and boat launch parking will be open. The rest of the Crescent Bar's PUD facilities will be closed due to their potential to attract large crowds, according to a PUD news release.
For all other Grant PUD recreation areas, only day-use facilities, such as boat launches, will reopen. A minimal number of restrooms will be open while campgrounds will remain closed.
The Wanapum Heritage Center and Wanapum Dam Visitors Center will also remain closed.