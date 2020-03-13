EPHRATA — Two Grant County PUD workers have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after they were exposed to another worker with a confirmed case of the virus.
The utility announced the results Friday and said it is talking with Grant County Health District officials about bringing some workers back to their regular jobs.
The PUD early this week ordered all non-essential workers to stay home after learning a contracted employee had "direct and prolonged" exposure to someone with a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus.
Grant PUD facilities remain closed to the public.