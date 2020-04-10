NCW — The new Plexiglas shields are now up at Safeway, Albertsons, Fred Meyer and Walmart.
One-way aisles and limits to the number of customers allowed inside the building at once are on the way, the companies said this week.
Safeway and Albertsons are limiting the number of customers who can be inside the store at one time to roughly 30% of the stores’ capacity, the stores announced Monday.
Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer stores, said the same day that it will limit customers to 50% of capacity — based on the international building code’s calculated capacity.
“As an illustration, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet,” the press release stated. “Under Kroger's new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.”
An April 3 notice from Walmart said the number of customers would be limited to 20% of the store’s capacity — no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet.
The national companies also announced the stores are in the process of implementing one-way aisles and have made gloves and masks available to employees.
The latest additions follow several previous steps taken to ensure the safety of employees and customers, which include:
- Plexiglass partitions in the checkout lanes
- Additional cleaning and disinfecting of the store
- Changes to store hours to provide time to restock shelves and deep clean the stores
- Decals, signs and tape to remind customers of social distancing guidelines. The goal is to keep people from being within 6 feet of each other for more than 10 minutes at a time, a recommendation that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and other at-risk populations. Check with the local store for the hours. At Safeway, the dedicated times are 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, said Safeway spokeswoman Tairsa Cade Worman.
Customers also are now being asked to limit the quantity they purchase of some of the high-demand items — hand sanitizers, household cleaners, toilet paper and other paper products — to prevent the empty shelves seen in March.
“We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can through our robust and sophisticated supply chain,” Worman said. “Many of our stores receive a delivery of products every day. So if the product you’re looking for isn’t in the store today, there’s a good chance it will be there the next day or the day after. Customers may notice a slightly reduced variety of the same product on our shelves. For example, if we don’t have your favorite specialty pasta sauce on the shelf, there’s a good chance we have an alternative variety available.”