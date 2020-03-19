NCW — Some grocery stores are offering special hours for at-risk shoppers to help provide extra precautions during the COVID-19 crisis. Some stores also are shortening their hours.

Safeway and Albertsons: 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday, reserved for at-risk shoppers.

Martin’s Market, Cashmere: New store hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with 7-8 a.m. daily reserved for seniors, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

Wenatchee Walmart: New hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check individual stores for details.

