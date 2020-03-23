WENATCHEE — Food banks and churches are combining food resources at the Town Toyota Center to help those affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.
The Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, the area’s largest supplier of food to food banks, Serve Wenatchee, Christ Center Chaplains and local churches will begin storing food at the Toyota Center, the groups said Monday in a joint news release.
“We are here to continue to meet the needs of our region. Working together we will prevail in our outreach efforts to connect people to the resources they need,” said Alan Walker, executive director of the community action council.
A drive-thru model will be available on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. The Town Toyota Center is located at 1300 Walla Walla Ave.
“We know that the need for support services for vulnerable families will be needed in the weeks and months to come but for now, the most pressing need is for the supply of food delivered in a responsible way to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Thom Nees, Executive Director Serve Wenatchee Valley. “Creative partnerships like this one reveal our community’s shared desire to respond compassionately.”
The Toyota Center initiated the move and offered its space to the groups.
“The facility is here for the public, and right now, the best purpose is to support local families with food,” said General Manager Mark Miller.
Serve Wenatchee and the community action council are seeking volunteers to help at the food bank. For more information contact Serve Wenatchee at 663-4673 or email at info@servewenatchee.org, or contact the community action council by emailing Walker at alanw@cdcac.org.
To learn more about Serve Wenatchee’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Program, contact Nees at 663-4673 or thom@servewentachee.org, or visit servewenatchee.org.