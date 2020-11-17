WENATCHEE — Blair McHaney got word Saturday night that Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday was going to include gyms and fitness centers on the list of businesses ordered closed in an attempt to get the COVID-19 case count under control.
“It was unexpected, coming on the heels of a conversation we had with state policy makers Thursday morning,” said McHaney, owner of Worx of Wenatchee Valley. He is also president of the Washington Fitness Alliance, a group of more than 740 gyms and fitness centers that worked with the governor’s office and state Department of Health this summer to develop safety protocols that allowed gyms statewide to reopen in October.
A record-breaking surge of cases last week prompted the governor’s office to new restrictions focused on limiting social activities, which health officials say is the main culprit in the spread. The new rules prohibit private indoor social gatherings of people who don’t live in the same household and limit outdoor social gatherings to five people from outside the household. The new statewide restrictions also reduce indoor capacity for some businesses and close others.
Fitness centers and gyms weren’t expected to be on the closure list, McHaney said. That's because data provided by the alliance showed safety protocols at gyms across the nation were preventing transmission of the virus and because of the mental and physical benefits of exercise.
“People need to exercise more than ever just to stay sane,” McHaney said. “There’s so much mental health and wellness that goes into the idea of physical activity. And in the winter, people are not going to go outside.”
Closing gyms also disproportionately impacts lower income residents who can’t afford to set up a gym in their homes, he said.
Something changed Friday and Saturday, McHaney said on Monday.
“Based on our conversation Thursday, I wasn’t pleased Saturday when I got the call (about the closure list) and I told them so. I asked them to present any data to show that fitness centers were causing the outbreak,” he said.
He points to the items the governor listed during Sunday’s press conference answering why specific businesses were being targeted with new restrictions. Those things included a lack of the ability to wear masks while being near others and the inability to do contact tracing.
“It’s the opposite for fitness centers,” McHaney said. “People wear masks, are not in close proximity (and have good ventilation systems) and any employee can push a button to print out a list of members who checked in at any given time. There’s not another business out there as effective as contact tracing. If those are really the reasons, then they need to rethink this. We have control over those things.”
It’s his hope that data provided to state policy makers will convince them to make changes. Alliance members also are being encouraged to contact their state representatives.
Evy Gillin, general manager of Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, who also is involved with the fitness alliance, said closing just six weeks after reopening is frustrating and confusing.
“We had continually been told that the governor wants to follow the science and data in these decisions. I do not feel that any of the data available to the state supports their decision to shut down the fitness and indoor recreation industry,” she said Monday. “I hope the data and the proactiveness provided by the alliance will actually be more thoroughly reviewed by our state decision makers. Our industry can be and should be part of the solution, not shut down as a super spreader.”
Members were just getting back to healthy routines and feeling good about the safety measures in place.
“We are using our tennis court for fitness classes to ensure more than enough space is allocated for each participant in that big space but this also makes a court no longer available for tennis,” she said. “Every time the state issues new guidance, we ‘rearrange the furniture,’ so to speak, to provide the safest environment possible for activities in the club.”
The WRAC as of last week had about 70% of its membership from a year ago — with members being given the option of delaying renewals. Since reopening in October, they had grown to about 60% of the normal number of check-ins a day, she said.
McHaney reports similar attendance at Worx facilities in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Statewide, he said, alliance members reported they were operating at about half the usual revenue once they reopened. That doesn’t make up for being closed for more than half the year.
His concern is this current closure, set to expire Dec. 14, will be extended beyond that.
As he geared up to close down his gyms Monday, looking for projects that could be assigned to justify keeping on a skeleton crew for the next month at least, he said he would continue to work behind the scenes.
Keeping the communication open with state officials is effective, despite the setbacks, he said, and acknowledges difficult decisions are being made.
“You can hear it in the policy makers' voices. They’re exhausted. They don’t want to have this conversation about shutting us down. But they have to do their job,” he said.
Things will get better, he said.
“It might not be a bounce, but a crawl back to where it was,” he said. “The headwinds will be strong.”