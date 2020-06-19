OLYMPIA — Figuring out how to reduce spending in light of a severe revenue shortfall triggered by the COVID-19 crisis will be a focal point of a special legislative session, if called.
Under the state Constitution, special sessions must be called by the governor or a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, though the latter has never happened.
Republican legislators, including Sen. Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee, have asked Gov. Jay Inslee for a special session. Hawkins thinks it’s likely to happen this summer, possibly mid-August.
“The reason I would like to be called into a special session this summer is because we’re approximately halfway through the current two-year budget cycle,” Hawkins said. “And so, if we can make some spending reductions now, then it’ll help better manage the budget challenge over the full four-year period. ... The longer we go on without a special session, the harder it’s going to be to recapture some of those savings.”
A state revenue forecast released Wednesday projects an $8.8 billion drop in tax collections over the next three years.
Inslee that day directed agencies under his authority to cancel a scheduled 3% general wage increase for many general government employees and begin furloughs for most state employees.
In April the governor vetoed many expenditure items to trim $235 million from the supplemental operating budget the Legislature approved in this year’s regular session. Those vetoes will also reduce spending $210 million in the state’s next two-year budget.
K-12 spending makes up a little over half of the state’s $54 billion two-year budget. Most is protected under the Washington Supreme Court’s 2012 McCleary decision, which requires the state to fully fund public schools.
Hawkins said there’s probably some K-12 funding the Legislature could consider, as well as “measured and manageable across-the-board reductions” in other parts of the budget. Perhaps some capital spending included in the operating budget could be transferred to the capital budget, he suggested.
“I also think it would be a very appropriate time to utilize our budget stabilization account, which is also known as the rainy day fund, because it’s obviously a rainy day,” he said.
Money also is coming from the federal government, including from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Those are all just some ideas for how to reduce our spending, and those are all things without raising taxes,” Hawkins said. “Some of my colleagues will see this as an opportunity to create an income tax. That shouldn’t even be considered, but I’m afraid it will be. I just think people need to remember that businesses and families are really struggling and this isn’t the time to layer on new or additional taxes.”
Although the Legislature does not fall under the governor’s authority, Inslee is asking it to consider similar measures as the other state agencies.
Hawkins called the furloughs “unfortunate, but necessary” to help the state save money.
“Really, what we’re going to need to pull ourselves out of this is for us as the state to safely restart our economy so that we can empower the private sector to do what they do best, which is create jobs and get the revenue flowing back to the state,” he said. “If we can get the revenue flowing back to the state, then that helps us pay for our state employees and also helps us provide services throughout the state. We all kind of need to share in this, and we’re all in it together.”