EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is no longer reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in businesses.
The agency changed its policy some time in late summer, said Veronica Farias, Chelan-Douglas Health District spokesperson. The last press release the organization sent out about an outbreak in a business was on Aug. 30 involving a McDougall & Sons packing plant in Wenatchee, but results of testing were never released.
The health district changed its policy for a couple reasons, according to Farias. One, health officials worried that businesses would stop reporting COVID-19 outbreak, she said.
“You know it is true that if any company were to perceive the health district throwing them under the bus, in some way, they would have less confidence in reaching out to the health district to get help when they needed it,” said Dr. Malcom Butler, Chelan-Douglas health officer.
But health officials also worried about revealing people’s privacy rights when it comes to their health information, Butler said. Informing the public about an outbreak in a business could reveal someone’s identity.
“You mention a beauty parlor in which there are two employees, right?” Butler said. “And we have to announce that they’ve got an outbreak, which means two of their employees are positive. You’ve immediately identified who those people are.”
While it is important to let people know if they have been potentially exposed to COVID-19, health district employees don’t tell people where they may have been exposed during contact tracing, he said.
“What we do say is that, 'You may have been exposed,'” Butler said. “We don’t say, 'You were exposed last Tuesday at McDonald's.'”
People should also always assume that they are in danger of being exposed to COVID-19 and act appropriately by wearing masks and socially distancing, he said.
“I guess I would say that the potential public health benefit does not overwhelm, supersede, the privacy issues,” Butler said.
Butler did say he thought outbreaks of nine or more would be reported to the public by the state. But the results of McDougall & Sons testing, which revealed 20 positives and at a packing plant in Leavenworth, which also had 20 cases, were not released.
A Wenatchee World reporter found through a public record request that 20 out of 134 employees at McDougall & Sons tested positive for COVID-19, a nearly 15% positive case rate. The health district had employees quarantine and isolate, but did not shut down the business or require further testing, Farias said.
In contrast, Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County had a 0.7% case rate among 3,100 employees who were tested, but the company faced stiff regulations by the state.
State spokespersons would not give a direct answer for why Gebbers Farms was given such specific treatment.
The State Health Officer Kathy Lofy and Secretary of Health John Wiesman did so because they, “have the authority to act as they did,” said Lisa Stromme Warren, a state Department of Health spokesperson.
Local health districts do report any outbreaks to the state Department of Health, Warren said.