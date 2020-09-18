WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is considering plans for the voluntary testing of close to 10,000 Wenatchee Valley residents in October in an effort to reopen schools.
The plan is in its preliminary stages and no hard dates or locations have been set, said Dan Sutton, Chelan-Douglas Board of Health chair. Health district officials hope that the testing effort would show a lower infection rate than Chelan and Douglas counties are currently reporting. School districts in both counties cannot open until there are 75 or fewer positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. The rate is currently over 200, according to the health district website.
“We are very concerned, especially the younger students, the K through 5, that really need that class-learning environment,” Sutton said. “There are also some at-risk kids that really need to be in a structured environment.”
Health district officials are also interested in widespread testing because recent efforts are showing that the infection rate might be lower than currently indicated, he said. The health district numbers are based on people who are experiencing symptoms and get tested, Sutton said.
Wenatchee School District Superintendent Paul Gordon said the district’s teachers have done a wonderful job stepping up to the challenge of remote learning, but that the inequities of an online education are starting to show.
“It’s hard to learn online,” Gordon said. “It’s especially challenging for some of our younger students and for some of our students who have other challenges in their life.”
The Wenatchee School District will offer two of its schools as locations for the testing. “We’re really going to push for all our parents, students, staff, family members to partake in this,” Gordon said.
The superintendent said, “Honestly, this is our shot to open up our schools. This is what will get us there and give people confidence that it is safe to return.”
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen declined to comment Friday and said he was waiting to get more details on the proposal.
Health officials should not be focused on reopening schools or other parts of the counties at this moment, before figuring out the cause of high rates of infections in the Hispanic community, said Karina Vega-Villa, a member of the Immigrant and Latinx Solidarity Group. The group represents Latinx and Hispanic interests in the Wenatchee Valley.
“We want to know why our communities are disproportionately affected,” Vega-Villa said. “We’re concerned that if schools open and we haven’t answered the why and we open, we’re gonna just close really quickly.”
She said at the moment there is somewhat of a gap between Anglo and Hispanic communities, but schools are one large bridge. If schools reopen without addressing why there is a higher infection rate in the Hispanic community, it could lead to more outbreaks, she said.