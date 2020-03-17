EAST WENATCHEE — If you don’t have the symptoms or have not had extended exposure to people infected with COVID-19, don’t get tested — even if your employer wants proof that you’re not infected.
That’s the word from the Chelan-Douglas Health District, which issued a press release Tuesday after learning some employers were sending employees for testing even though they had no symptoms.
“In the absence of specific COVID-like symptoms or other specific circumstances involving extended exposure to infected people, this is not an appropriate use of our limited testing capacity,” states the press release.
That simply is not what the test is designed to do.
“To our knowledge this is not being done anywhere in the United States and is unlikely to occur even when testing resources have improved greatly,” the press release states. “If you are an employer, please do not impede access to justifiable testing by attempting to have your employees tested just in case.”
Symptoms to watch for include a cough and fever. See cdhd.wa.gov for resources. Those who have symptoms are asked to call their health care provider for information.
“At Chelan-Douglas Health District we are impressed at the calm and dedicated way our communities are implementing some very difficult measures,” the press release stated. “We are doing it because it protects our families and neighbors, but it is not easy. Thanks to everyone in our area for making this work. You are helping to save lives.”