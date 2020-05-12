NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is writing a proposal to start reopening both counties and loosen COVID-19 restrictions.
It is a draft proposal and a lot of the details might change, said Barry Kling, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator. The proposal would allow many businesses to reopen while still restricting people’s personal interactions.
The district’s Board of Health still needs to approve the finished plan before it is sent to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office for review, Kling said. The next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“There is no guarantee that it is going to change anything, but we’re wanting to give it a try,” he said.
It is also important to note that Chelan County is still in the middle of the epidemic, he said. While only five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital and only one is in ICU, the number of positive cases nearly doubled a week ago.
“We certainly aren’t seeing the signs that the local epidemic is subsiding,” Kling said. “It hasn’t been as serious as if we hadn’t done anything to prevent it, but it isn’t going away either that’s for sure.”
Inslee released a four-phased reopening plan for the state in early May and Phase 1 started on May 5. He extended the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandate through May 31.
The health district suggests both counties move to a 1.5 phase opening, according to the draft proposal.
The phase 1.5 approach could allow some activities to restart, but would still incorporate several restrictions including:
- Continue to ban unnecessary travel, particularly for tourism
- Continue to have office-based businesses work from home
- Continue to keep restaurants closed
The proposed allowed changes could include:
- Essential travel and limited non-essential travel
- Reopening retail stores
- Medical, dental and behavioral health with a focus on tele-health
- Hair and nail salons and barbers
- Outdoor recreation with fewer than five people
- Remaining manufacturing
- Additional construction phases
- Real estate
- Pet grooming
The proposal listed several explanations for recommending certain businesses reopen including:
Retail stores: The current shutdown is disproportionately affecting small-business retailers while benefiting big box stores. Because big box stores carry essential items, they are allowed to stay open and sell all of their goods. Meanwhile, large crowds are gathering outside these businesses trying to get inside.
Small pet-grooming operations: Are similarly suffering like retail stores, while larger competitors remain operating.
Outdoor recreation: Evidence is growing that disease transmission is less likely outdoors. Allowing people to engage in outdoor activities also increases the sustainability of continuing social distancing.
Real estate: Real estate activity is already taking place and it would be difficult to prevent it from continuing. It would take significant police effort and both state and local law enforcement are not equipped or willing to mount an endeavor.