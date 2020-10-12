NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District will continue testing efforts this week in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
Free testing will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave., according to a news release from the health district. East Wenatchee residents can get tested from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at New Song Community Church, 11 N. Iowa Ave.
Last week, 1,553 Wenatchee and East Wenatchee residents were tested for COVID-19, according to the news release.
The two counties need to get down to 25 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period to move to the next phase, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan. Chelan and Douglas counties are at 136.8 per 100,000, up from 114.4 last week.
Many reasons could explain the uptick in positives reported, said Nathan Weed, Chelan-Douglas Health District interim administrator. August and September are often the best months for a reduction in respiratory illnesses to occur.
But also people may have started to relax in regards to some safety measures in recent weeks, he said. The health district has seen a decrease in masking compliance over the past few weeks.
“They are gathering in groups that are somewhat sizable and maybe not gathering as reasonably as they could,” Weed said.
The increase in positive cases signals to health officials that the community needs to push even harder at measures like social distancing, masking and not meeting in large groups, he said.
“It’s a little silly, you know, saying, ‘Really wash your hands,’ but it’s probably one of the most effective public health messages that we’ve ever come up with,” Weed said.