EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday urged event organizers to cancel in-person group events of any size to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

“If you absolutely must hold a group event of any size, contrary to the advice of public health experts everywhere, do all you can to minimize participation by high risk people and minimize contact among participants by maintaining a separation of at least 6 feet among them so far as possible,” read part of a Thursday press release from the health district.

The district is not recommending school closures at this time, Administrator Barry Kling said Thursday.

“We may get there, but we are not there yet,” read part of the district’s release. “Any school officials who make the decision to close in the meantime, after considering the unique circumstances of each school district, should be supported for doing everything possible to help protect our community.”

The health district urged people over 60, pregnant women, and those with major chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease or respiratory problems, stay home as much as possible to limit exposure.

The district also recommended employers to consider continued compensation for employees who are unable to work. Financial organizations and community groups were also urged to take measures to protect affected workers.

“Anyone staying home from work, canceling events or modifying business operations to minimize this epidemic is doing their civic duty and should be sustained as well as possible by the rest of us,” read part of the release.