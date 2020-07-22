WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District could not on Wednesday confirm a report by NCWLife that 17 Wenatchee Walmart employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
NCWLife’s report on Tuesday came after multiple unnamed employees told the news organization about the cases.
The health district’s nurse staff was unaware of the situation but was looking into it, spokeswoman Veronica Farias said in an email Wednesday morning.
“Now that the state Department of Health does our contact tracing, it is a longer process for our nurse staff to identify certain clusters,” she said.