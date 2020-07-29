EAST WENATCHEE — Citing rising cases and a small staff, the Chelan-Douglas Health District has lowered the frequency of its detailed COVID-19 reports to once a week.
The reports were posted Monday through Friday but will now be posted Wednesdays in the afternoon, the district said Wednesday in a news release. Daily reports of positive COVID-19 cases will still be available on the district’s website.
“We have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since July 1,” said Joyous Van Meter, the district’s epidemiologist. “In fact, 65% of our total positive COVID-19 case count has occurred since July 1. Keeping up with the data demands requires a huge amount of time for a very small number of staff available to manage it.”
The district attributes the rise in positive case numbers, including a “relaxed diligence” toward avoiding crowds and gatherings since June 10 when the two counties moved to a partial reopening, the release said.
Before Chelan and Douglas counties moved to Phase 1.5 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, positive case numbers were on the decline, the release said.
Graduation celebrations, Fourth of July and an increase in the number of visitors into both counties also are believed to be contributing factors.