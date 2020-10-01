EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is holding additional testing events over the next few weeks.
The health district is offering free testing at:
Entiat — Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Entiat Schools, 2650 Entiat Way
Wenatchee — Oct. 6 through Oct. 9, 1 to 7 p.m. at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
East Wenatchee — Oct. 6, 1 to 7 p.m., Douglas County Public Works, 110 Second St. N.E.
People do not need to provide ID, but do need to provide some basic information, according to a health district news release. The tests are minimally invasive and pain free, using a nose swab that is self-applied. People can expect results between 24 to 48 hours for those who test positive and five to seven days for those who test negative.
The number of positive cases is going down in both counties with the health district reporting 114.4 positive cases per 100,000 people over two weeks, according to a news release. The goal to move to the next phase under the governor's pandemic rules is 25 people per 100,000 over two weeks.