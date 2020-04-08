WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reminding community members that commercially made facemasks are reserved for healthcare workers, while still recognizing the additional protection masks can provide.
Here are the highlights from a recent health district press release on masks:
- Until supplies of commercially made masks are available, those who want masks should use homemade ones.
- Limited supplies of commercial personal protective equipment have been reserved for healthcare workers because they are “vital for each and every one of us.” Scientific evidence in the value of protective equipment for healthcare workers is firm, but not so clear on masking the general public.
- Masks might provide additional protection as long as other protective measures are not neglected. Attention should still be paid to handwashing, surface cleaning and social distancing.
- Health care workers use N95 masks because the masks are protective against finer particles, but even in health care, those masks are not required most of the time.
- For those wanting to use a face covering, ones with three layers of cotton material will work. The cotton masks can be just as effective as surgical masks.
- With the governor asking state manufacturing businesses to help create more masks, prospects are good for “thousands” of new masks to be created. In the meantime, people looking for masks will need to make their own.
On April 3, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its own set of safety guidelines regarding face coverings. According to the CDC press release, people should try to wear cloth face coverings while in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain. The new guidance comes after evidence that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 do not show visible symptoms of the sickness.
The CDC explained that some people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, lacking symptoms, while others are pre-symptomatic, able to transmit the virus before showing symptoms.
CDC suggestions for when to use a face covering include “areas of significant community-based transmission,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.