EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District said on Friday that Slidewaters in Chelan cannot currently operate during Phase 1.5 of the state's reopening plan.
Health District Administrator Barry Kling said the district had performed an inspection at the water park Thursday and found it was well prepared to meet requirements for safe operation. Water park inspections are a standard procedure every year.
"This was misinterpreted as permission to reopen immediately even though that violates the Governor’s current orders," read part of a release from the health district. "... CDHD notified the slide park to clarify that reopening now would cause suspension of the facility’s permits and expose it to enforcement actions by state agencies."
Kling said Slidewaters was contacted Friday to clarify that there had been a misunderstanding and they couldn't reopen in Phase 1.5.
"I’m sure it was an honest mistake but we’re trying to avoid having a lot of eager people showing up and not able to get in," he said.
Park ownership hadn't returned inquiries from the health district as of 8 p.m. Friday, Kling said.
Slidewaters posted on its Facebook page Friday that it had received approval from the Chelan Douglas Health District to reopen. It had intended to operate Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with 50% capacity, according to the Facebook post.
Slidewaters ownership didn't immediately returned a request for comment.
The company last week was denied a restraining order that would have prevented it from occurring state fines for operating. Read more on that here.
The current iteration of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start Plan doesn't allow water parks to operate until Phase 3, according to the health district release.
"CDHD wishes the water park well and believes it will be well operated when it is legal to do so, but CDHD does not have the authority to override the Governor’s orders, which do not currently allow the operation of such facilities," read part of the release.