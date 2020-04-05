WENATCHEE — Local health officials are threatening to shut down businesses that don’t comply with social distancing guidelines.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District sent a letter of warning to essential businesses on Saturday imploring them to enforce recommended guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“... businesses which fail to fully and effectively implement social distancing guidelines immediately will be closed ... until such time as they give reason to believe they are able and willing to abide by these critical requirements,” the health district said in its letter.
There have been 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chelan and Douglas counties and two deaths related to the virus, according to the district.
The district noted that while some businesses have done a “excellent” job of implementing social distancing guidelines, others have not.
“Aside from being violations of (Gov. Jay Inslee’s) legal order, these situations are unacceptable at a time when health workers are being asked to risk their lives to care for patients with severe COVID-19 infections,” the district said.
The letter to businesses came after gatherings of people were seen Friday and Saturday at some local stores, said Barry Kling, health district administrator.
The district plans to begin patrolling businesses to identify violators with the help of district employees and law enforcement.
“We will be having eyes on the scene fairly often,” Kling said.
The intent is not to cite or arrest violators but to remind them to follow social distancing guidelines, he said. However, he added that individual businesses will be closed only as a “last resort” if they fail to comply.
Of the potential shutdowns, the district said, “This is not a measure we want to take, but be aware that we are intent on doing so if necessary to assure that every essential business does its part to protect our community.”
He called the next two weeks critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19 spread and preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Central Washington Hospital recently doubled its intensive care unit capacity to allow it to treat up to 40 COVID-19 patients.
“There are doctors and nurses risking their lives and people are not even willing to space out a little bit, even when standing outside a yard supply store,” Kling said. He added, “They can’t do all that’s necessary if we don’t do our part.”
He said he understands the desire to visit stores, particularly in a time when many have been furloughed, but explained the best thing residents can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.