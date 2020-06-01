WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Board of Health voted Monday to submit a new proposal to the state to start reopening both counties under the governor’s state of emergency order.
The board voted to have Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling and Health Officer Malcolm Butler form a committee of six business, health and elected officials to draft a new proposal in about one week.
Butler also endorsed both counties to start reopening, saying that while the counties transmission rate is high the number of people hospitalized from the disease is low.
The health district’s rate of infection is the second highest in the state, Butler said.
“Our medically frail populations appear to be sufficiently insulated,” Butler said. “And our health care systems now have sufficient bed, PPE and testing capacity to reopen the economy.”
The health district did submit a Phase 1.5 reopening plan to the state in mid-May, but it was rejected. It wasn’t clear whether the new proposal would be a partial Phase 1 or a Phase 2 request.
As of June 1, the state’s Safe Start Washington plan allows each county to apply to the next phase, according to a state Department of Health document. Counties in Phase 1 can apply for a modified Phase 1 reopening.
The markers that counties are going for to reopen are fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days and a flat or decreasing rate of infection, according to the document. The Secretary of Health will also look at several other factors including:
- The health care system’s bed capacity and supplies
- Ability for people to be tested
- Ability to isolate those with COVID-19
- Ability to respond to outbreaks in high risk populations
As part of his recommendation, Butler said counties need to have plans in place to shut down parts of the economies if the outbreak surges again. Streets may need to be shut down to allow for outside restaurant service and law enforcement should investigate businesses to make sure they’re complying with the governor’s order.
“We must agree that in our professional capacities, we may not violate the governor’s proclamation and may not appear to endorse acts of civil disobedience against that proclamation,” he said.
Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford said at this time the health care system in the Wenatchee Valley is not overwhelmed. Central Washington Hospital has four patients with COVID-19 and two are in the intensive care unit. The hospital also has a good supply of personal protective equipment.
He also recommends that the health district’s plan contains measures to close down the economy again if there is a resurgence, Rutherford said. He believes that this virus will continue to present challenges for the next six months to a year.
“We as a community need to be willing to police ourselves in this,” he said. “I think that shows an integrity to the policies that we want to put forth.”
Confluence Health does plan to do a random test of households to see the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, Rutherford said.
The testing will give the health district a good marker to detect if there is a new outbreak of the virus, Kling said.