EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health Officer wants families to keep their ghouls, goblins and gremlins at home this year.
Dr. Malcolm Butler says that trick-or-treating is not advised during the pandemic.
“If I was an evil virus and I wanted to design the perfect holiday to make sure I could spread myself around the community, what I would do is encourage young people with a sweet tooth to go house to house, passing infection around,” Butler said in a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
COVID-19 case counts are also rising in both counties, according to the news release. In late September the case count was at 114 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. It has now risen to 168.