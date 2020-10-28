WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health Officer Dr. Malcolm Butler and principal of Lewis & Clark Elementary School Alfonso Lopez discussed testing and reopening schools on Oct. 21.
A video of the discussion can be found here wwrld.us/34ymK2H.
The discussion was part of a bilingual question and answer forum put on by Our Valley Our Future. Butler was asked questions about the safety, effectiveness and purpose of community testing. Lopez was asked about allowing students to return to school, as well as plans for handling COVID-19 and protecting students during a pandemic.