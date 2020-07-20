WENATCHEE — Schools will not be able to reopen in the fall unless more is done now to curb rising COVID-19 infection rates, says Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“I want you to think about schools like wind on a wildfire,” Butler told members of the Chelan-Douglas Board of Health Monday, the first meeting since Gov. Jay Inslee rolled back some steps previously taken to reopen the economy following a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
The changes, announced Thursday, include new rules on social gatherings for counties in Phase 3 of the Safe Start plan and a statewide ban on live entertainment aimed at limiting social gatherings including book clubs, barbecues, picnics, parties, and gatherings on beaches and in parks.
The new restrictions came as school districts across the state are gearing up for the start of school in less than six weeks, with parents and teachers still in limbo, but hoping for a face-to-face option.
“So schools are the wind, COVID is the fire,” Butler said. “If the fire is not burning very high, we can tolerate a lot of wind, but if it is burning pretty briskly, that wind is going to spread it all over the place.”
The tolerance for wind at the moment is low, he said.
The infection rate in Chelan and Douglas counties combined is at 422.8 per 100,000 people over 14 days, the highest it has ever been, Butler said. It is supposed to be at 25 per 100,000 people over 14 days to move to the next phase of Washington’s Safe Start plan. Chelan and Douglas are two of five counties in the state still in modified Phase 1.
Medical officials also are now having trouble getting testing kits and the time it takes to get test results back has doubled from 48 hours to three to four days, Butler said. The health district is trying to stock a 30-day supply of kits.
“We are seeing now that the supply chain (for testing kits) is faltering,” Butler said. “We’ve been hearing from a couple of our local providers that they will never get anymore, which seems ridiculous and unbelievable, but that is what we heard.”
On the upside, a survey conducted by a Chelan-Douglas Health District employee found 95% of people were wearing masks, he said. He expects to see the impact of those efforts by August, but the region continues to face some challenges.
One of those, he said, is the number of tourists coming to the valley, with reports from residents of Leavenworth and Chelan of larger crowds than normal for this time of the year.
“It is not OK for the entirety of King County to come to over to Chelan for the weekend,” Butler said. “I don’t know how we can enforce those essential travel conditions, but I’m very concerned that is an important step that we have to make.”
People also need to normalize wearing a mask in everyday interactions, he said.
“Whenever any of us visit somebody else’s home and they say, ‘Oh don’t worry you can take your mask off,’ we need to be prepared to say, ‘My mask is how I show my love or my concern for you.’” Butler said.