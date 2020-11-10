NCW — Washington residents are being asked to stop socializing for several weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
In the last two weeks, Washington state has had the highest number of cases it has ever had and that number is expected to increase, state Health Officer Kathy Lofy said Tuesday. The disease is spreading everywhere in both Western and Eastern Washington, but Western Washington hospitals are filling up at a faster rate than in Eastern Washington.
It is just a matter of time, though, until the rate of hospitalizations increases, Lofy said.
“And we’re at a point that if we cannot change the current trajectory of disease by changing our behaviors, we’ll need to take actions that will hurt our economy,” she said. “No one wants to do that again.”
Chelan and Douglas counties have seen a rise in the number of its cases in the last two weeks, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The two counties are at 240.4 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Nov. 4, up from 178.2 on Oct. 28, according to the health district’s website. Hospitals locally have 10 people being treated with COVID-19 symptoms.
If people can, they should stop socializing altogether with people outside of their immediate households for the next several weeks, Lofy said. But if that isn’t possible, people should limit it to no more than five people per week and keep social interactions short.
The best way for the spread of COVID-19 to be stopped is for people to take the virus seriously and follow safety precautions, said David Postman, Gov. Jay Inslee’s chief of staff. The governor is considering reimplementing statewide restrictions, but that has its own consequences and isn’t the best option, he said.
“If people still push back on masks and social distancing and crowd size and parties in your house and frat parties and everything, then we’re going to have to go and find something else to do,” Postman said. “That comes at a cost greater than just the economy. The disruption in a family when we do that is real and it is lasting.”
In particular, people need to skip the large family get-together this holiday season or find creative solutions around it, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state Department of Health deputy secretary of health. If people must have a family get together they should have it outside and try to limit it to just five people.
“The safest Thanksgiving is one celebrated only with the people in our immediate household,” Fehrenbach said. “You can certainly link in your extended family by web if you want that togetherness. But this is the safest option at this time.”
A vaccine is on the horizon, though, that should start being available by the end of the year, said Michele Roberts, state Department of Health acting assistant secretary. Health officials are still learning more about how effective the vaccine is and how long it will provide protection.