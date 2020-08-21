BRIDGEPORT — The Chelan-Douglas Health District and the area's new state incident command team hope to test all Bridgeport residents for COVID-19.
The testing would be voluntary and free for the city's population of roughly 2,500. The logistics are still being worked out, but the testing could start as early as Tuesday, health district spokeswoman Veronica Farias said Friday.
The health district conducted a small test of 32 residents this week, 12 of whom were found to have COVID-19. All the individuals who tested positive were Hispanic and were showing no symptoms of the virus at the time of testing, according to a health district news release.
The sample size was small, but a positivity rate of 37.5% is one of the highest among community testing efforts seen so far. A larger community testing event in nearby Okanogan County found rates of 35.9% in late July. Okanogan County Public Health is hosting more community tests through the month.
"More than 30% is very high for a random, little, last-minute sample of the community here," Farias said. "So the prevalence is pretty high."
The city had recorded 189 cumulative cases of the virus as of Wednesday, according to health district data. It's the third-highest case count in Chelan or Douglas counties, behind only Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
After this week's small-scale testing, the health district decided it would be important to ramp up efforts in the area, Farias said.
Next week's testing is being coordinated by an incident command team brought in by the state, Farias said. A contracted medical team will assist on site.
The health district and the incident command team are preparing large-scale outreach efforts to encourage residents to participate, Farias said. That could involve door-to-door outreach, which was also used in the smaller test this week.
"We want to get the word out so we can see exactly what's happening in that community," she said.