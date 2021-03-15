NCW — A state agency is concerned about COVID-19 case counts in certain counties.
Western Washington counties are showing some increases in COVID-19 rates, while rates in Eastern Washington counties have plateaued, according to a state Department of Health data. In addition, young adults ages 20 to 29 and adults ages 30 to 39 are seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections.
The state saw similar increases in those age groups before surges in infections in the past, according to the news release. But the number of people over 70 years old being hospitalized has declined sharply, likely due to vaccination efforts.
Every the state has experienced a wave of infection it has decreased and plateaued at a higher baseline than before, said Scott Lindquist, acting Washington state health officer in the news release. It is a concerning trend as Washington faces a potential fourth wave of infection with new COVID-19 variants, he said.
This information means people need to continue safety precautions even as the population continues to receive vaccines, Lindquist said.