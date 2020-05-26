WENATCHEE — A local coalition suing Gov. Jay Inslee to force him to end his state of emergency declaration saw its first court hearing with the governor canceled Tuesday.
The 30 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit Friday in Chelan County Superior Court and believe there is no longer a local COVID-19 emergency and fear the local economy will collapse if non-essential businesses aren’t allowed to reopen soon. The group includes local elected officials and other community leaders.
A hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday was canceled shortly beforehand after motions by the state Attorney General’s Office.
The case was to be heard in Chelan County Superior Court by Judge Travis Brandt, but he was disqualified from hearing the case at the AG’s request. The case was reassigned to Judge Kristin Ferrera, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.
The AG’s office also requested the case be heard in Thurston County instead of Chelan County because Inslee’s proclamations were made in Olympia, located in Thurston County, and more convenient to witnesses with the governor’s office.
“Obviously, we think that’s wrong,” said Joel Ard, attorney for the plaintiffs. “This case needs to be heard here. It’s about the people of Chelan County, it’s about the harm felt by people in Chelan County. It seems to us that Chelan County officials stand ready to look out for the health of the people here.”
In its response to the lawsuit, the AG’s Office noted Inlsee’s phased approach to reopening businesses around the state. The dates in which counties can move to the next phase depends on the individual county’s COVID-19 situation. Some counties with low COVID-19 case number have been able to slowly begin re-opening under approval of the state.
Chelan County remains one of the highest risk counties in the state, as measured by cases per 100,000, according to the Attorney General’s response.
There have been no deaths reported in Chelan and Douglas counties since May 13, according to the Chelan-Douglas Regional Emergency Operations Center. Two new positive cases were reported Tuesday in Chelan County, bringing its total to 238. There have been 159 in Douglas County.
Ard has asked for a new hearing in Chelan County Superior Court as soon as possible, but a date has not yet been assigned. Ard intends to file a motion of his own, this one in opposition of the AG’s motion to move the case to Thurston County.
“The idea that all these people should be forced to travel to Olympia for the convenience of a few government employees who have yet to miss a paycheck I think is ridiculous,” Ard said.
He added, “The idea that these folks don’t get a hearing on their claims and that the Attorney General will take whatever mechanisms are available to him to evade judicial review of claims against the governor is outrageous. It’s long past time for a judge to have a close look at the governor’s actions and decide whether these are lawful or not.”
Ard is the attorney for plaintiffs in three more similar lawsuits against the governor in Douglas, Whitman and Lewis counties.