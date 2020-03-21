WENATCHEE — The Community Foundation of NCW is gearing up now to provide a boost to nonprofits impacted by COVID-19.
The Helping Hands Grant Program, which offers nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties financial help for unexpected needs, has been expanded to be available to organizations impacted by the pandemic, which required a change in criteria and application process.
“We know that this is going to be a very difficult time for our nonprofit community and those they serve,” Gil Sparks, the foundation’s board chair, said in a Thursday press release. “It is our hope that broadening the criteria for this grant will help our nonprofit community continue to provide critical services to our communities.”
Serving vulnerable populations during times of crisis is part of the foundation’s mission.
“We are still intensely aware of the lessons learned from the 2008 recession and the devastating wildfires from 2014 and 2015 — recovery from this outbreak is going to require significant resources for the long term,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Beth Stipe. “The staff and board know that we need to prepare for a marathon, not just a sprint. The expansion of this grant funding is setting those preparations in motion.”
The foundation is working with nonprofit partners across the region to understand their needs.
“We need to adjust our program to be responsive,” said Claire Oatey, director of community grants. “We anticipate the grant application to be open very soon. In the meantime, we are reaching out to our donors and the community to donate to the Helping Hands Grant and help us provide additional grants than our current budget allows.”
The Helping Hands Grant has been seeded with $45,000 from the Community Foundation. All contributions to the Helping Hands Grant will help to provide the financial resources to meet the current and future recovery needs of our region.
For donation information go to cfncw.org, click on GIVE NOW, and choose “Helping Hands Grant”. To apply for a grant, go to cfncw.org/helpinghands.
Established in 1986, the Community Foundation manages $85 million in assets and has awarded more than $35 million in grants and scholarships.
For information call 663-7716 or go to cfncw.org.