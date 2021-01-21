CHELAN — Heritage Heights in Chelan is clear of its COVID-19 outbreak status as of Jan. 19.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District requires long-term care centers to go 28 days without any new positive cases of COVID-19 to classify as clear, according to a Heritage Heights news release. The care center completed that on Jan. 19. The center has been doing weekly testing of all staff and residents who tested negative.
Family members can now visit residents in outdoor settings again, according to the news release.
Residents at Heritage Heights will receive their first vaccine doses on Monday with assistance from Walgreens, according to the news release. Heritage Heights will also have vaccine clinics on Feb. 15 and March 8.