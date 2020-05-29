WENATCHEE — Inocencio Valverde's family dropped him off at Central Washington Hospital on a Monday afternoon in March.
An hour later his daughter-in-law, Alondra Ramirez, called the hospital to check on him.
“When I called the emergency room, he had already been put on a ventilator and he was already admitted to ICU. It happened pretty quickly,” she said.
Valverde, 65, had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, two days earlier.
He’s one of 30 people with confirmed cases of the virus who have been admitted to Central Washington Hospital since the pandemic began. Two are still being treated in the hospital, 21 have recovered and six have passed away.
Many people who contract the illness will experience mild or no symptoms, said Mark Johnson, an infectious disease doctor with Confluence Health, which operates the hospital.
Those who require hospitalization and some kind of oxygen therapy have typically stayed for seven to 10 days. People with critical infections, which often require mechanical ventilation, have stayed in the ICU for around two weeks.
Valverde’s case was severe. He was intubated for 32 days — the longest of any patient who's been treated at the hospital since the pandemic began, Johnson said.
"He is not one of the more severe cases, he is one of the more severe cases that survived," he said. "The other people who died were like him, he just survived."
In mid-April Valverde’s family was told he faced a less-than-10% chance of survival, Ramirez said.
“I had even called the funeral home to ask ‘What’s your protocol for taking someone in that’s positive? Can you even take someone that’s positive?’ We were already kind of preparing,” she said. “Then by the grace of God something changed.”
'We saw him go into the emergency room just fine'
Before contracting coronavirus, Valverde’s only noteworthy health condition was a slightly elevated blood pressure. He worked in an orchard with his two oldest sons and lived in Quincy with his wife, Eva, who worked in a restaurant.
As early signs of the virus spread to Washington state, he and his family began taking precautions.
“Even though he kept going to work, he distanced himself from his coworkers and he tried his best,” Ramirez said. “Me and my husband took over my mother-in-law and father-in-law’s essential shopping so they wouldn’t go out. For groceries or anything they needed, my husband and I would always go out and get it for them.”
Eva caught the virus first. The family suspects it may have come from someone at her restaurant, before it was shut down by the state’s mandate. Her symptoms started with a fever and loss of appetite.
“He actually started caring for her, making sure she was eating and stuff. Then his symptoms started,” Ramirez said. “It started with a dry cough and then he started with the fever. At this point he had been laid off also with everything going on.”
At that point the pair hadn’t been tested and weren’t sure if it was COVID-19. The family at first suspected Valverde had typical pneumonia, since he’d contracted it a few times before.
They took him to the Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was tested for the virus and a positive result was returned the next day. His symptoms were still moderate at that time, so he was released from the hospital to isolate at home.
A few days later his fever rose sharply, his breathing became strained and the family decided to take him back to the hospital.
“When his fever hit 105, me and my husband rushed over to take him,” Ramirez said. “They live in like a 30-foot little fifth wheel and he walked from the living room to the bathroom and back, and it sounded like he had run a marathon.”
He was admitted and placed on a ventilator within an hour, Ramirez said. What was expected to be a short stay became a two-month battle against COVID-19.
“We left him at the hospital with the intention of being back at the hospital like three days later to pick him up,” she said. “We saw him go into the emergency room just fine and an hour later he was on the ventilator.”
His condition remained unchanged for weeks.
“He was in ICU for quite some time and his progress definitely put his family through — he showed no progress for quite a few weeks,” she said. “Then he showed a little bit, then it stalled. While he was in ICU he actually had a lung collapse.”
After awhile he was taken off sedatives but remained unresponsive, Ramirez said.
“He was without sedatives for a few days and he just was not responding,” she said. “That’s when we really, really started to get concerned. When I spoke to the doctors, they were like his chances of survival were a single-digit number.”
Unable to visit, the family was only able to see Valverde over video calls set up by the hospital staff. Ramirez’s husband wondered if it would be wise for his mother to see her husband intubated and sedated.
“He didn’t think it was a good idea for his mother to see him like that, but I told him ‘If he passes … she may not get closure of how bad he really was,’” she said.
Then, at last, he showed signs of progress.
Through a screen, the family watched Valverde's eyes move for the first time. Eventually he was able to move a hand, then his arm.
“It just gave us a taste of hope,” she said. As quickly as Valverde’s health deteriorated, he began to recover.
“Every time I called the nurses or the doctors, they were always so surprised that he’s recovering as fast as he is,” she said. “Now his progress is going pretty quickly and pretty smoothly.”
Valverde was discharged from Central Washington Hospital May 21.
"He had a very severe disease and the fact that he survived is a testament to his family’s support, the care he got in the hospital and perseverance," Johnson said. "Some of the other patients were just as sick as he was, but the likelihood of survival during the disease course for several of these individuals was very low. And he was able to survive through it."
He’s now been moved to one of Confluence Health’s in-patient rehab facilities, where he's working to regain his strength, Ramirez said.
“He’s in rehab now and he’s able to take a few steps, but it’s still a long road to recovery,” she said.
The family has been told he’ll be able to come home to Quincy on June 8. Valverde and his wife will move in with one of their sons while he continues his recovery. Both have been laid off due to the shutdown, so the family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the medical bills. It’s so far raised more than $6,700.
“I hate sounding so cheesy, but this is really a miracle. There’s just no other way to explain this,” Ramirez said. “Going from having a single-digit chance of survival to him being fine and taking little steps on his own. It’s really a miracle.”