WENATCHEE — Eleven COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Central Washington Hospital in the past three days.
It’s one of the fastest increases of hospitalizations since the pandemic began and follows a month-long rising tide of positive cases in North Central Washington.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 29 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital, the highest total in four months, according to data from Confluence Health, which operates the hospital. Six of those patients were in the intensive care unit.
The organization has begun delaying some non-emergency surgeries on a case-by-case basis to ensure there is adequate space — and staff — to care for patients who need immediate treatment, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Lake said. Those individual delays could soon turn into more broad reductions in non-emergency care.
“That trajectory concerns us,” Lake said in an interview Monday. “If we continue to increase at a pace consistent with that, that creates a real staffing challenge for us. We continue to have shortages of nurses, support personnel and we’re at a point where we’re seriously considering ramping down some of the other care that we deliver, including elective surgeries.”
Confluence Health has resumed the use of its surgical adjudication committee, a team of surgeons and nursing personnel that weighs the hospital’s capacity and determines which cases require immediate treatment and which can be delayed, Lake said.
Throughout November, Central Washington Hospital has also periodically entered diversion status, in which incoming patients — COVID-19 and otherwise — are rerouted to other hospitals due to a lack of capacity.
But as health care organizations across the state see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, they’re now favoring reducing non-emergency procedures rather than rerouting patients to other locations, Lake said.
“If you look around the state, you’d see many organizations, including the University of Washington, are starting to limit the amount of elective surgical care they provide, in a similar way we are,” he said. “We’re doing all of that to maintain the beds and the staff to take care of any patient.”
A silver lining in the hospital’s data is the share of hospitalized patients who require stays in the ICU. Early on, around two thirds of hospitalized patients also required ICU admission.
Over the past few months, that rate has been inverted, likely due to improved treatments such as use of steroids and the medication remdesivir, Lake said. As of Monday, a total of 318 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to Central Washington Hospital since the pandemic began.
ICU admissions and ventilator use tend to lag behind hospitalizations, which tend to lag behind new cases.
And the number of positive cases in the area has spiked to record levels this month. So far in November, there have been 3,138 new cases reported in NCW’s four counties, according to local health district data.
The percentage of tests returning positive in Chelan and Douglas counties has also increased from a low of 2.97% in early October to 12.84% last week, according to health district data.
There have been 38 new deaths reported across NCW in November, or 39% of the total reported since the pandemic began. Seven deaths were reported in the month of October.
These trends — in addition to the expected impact of holiday gatherings — have officials concerned that cases, hospitalizations, ICU admission and deaths will continue to rise.
Lake urged NCW residents to do their part to stem this new wave.
“We’re really trying to do what we can to be able to take care of all the patients in our region, regardless of what health problems that they have,” Lake said. “In turn, we encourage the community to do what they can to stop the spread of this disease. And that’s mask wearing, good hand hygiene, social distancing, not congregating in small areas with people outside of your family. We know that’s difficult and people are getting tired of these restrictions but it’s very important.”
