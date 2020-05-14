WENATCHEE — Hospital officials are urging Washingtonians who have avoided medical treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic to seek care when needed.
In a question and answer session Thursday, Dr. Stuart Freed, chief medical officer with Confluence Health, cited a recent study that showed 60% of people believe they face an elevated risk of contracting the coronavirus by visiting a healthcare provider. Up to half said they were delaying treatment during the pandemic, he said.
“We’re seeing this across the state in our hospitals and our clinics,” Freed said. “We’re seeing the results of those delays: people are sicker and have more serious injuries when they show up in our emergency departments.”
Freed was one of five physicians who fielded questions Thursday in an hour-long interview hosted by the Washington State Hospital Association.
“We’re all coming together to encourage people to seek care when they need it,” Freed said, noting that 112 hospitals in the state are pushing the same message.
Often, those injuries or ailments could’ve been treated in a doctor’s office or clinic.
“And unfortunately, those delays have resulted in more significant problems for the patient unfortunately going forward,” Freed said.
Two recent Confluence patients waited several days before seeking treatment for a heart attack, he said, and another waited six days before getting a fractured ankle looked at.
Dr. Sam Hsieh, chief medical officer with Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, said one patient waited a couple days before going to the hospital after he suffered a ruptured appendix.
“I think when COVID hit Washington pretty hard in March, we essentially had told our patients to limit their visits to their hospitals and to protect their high risk individuals,” Hsieh said. He added, “The Stay Home, Stay Healthy order had a major factor in regard to limiting the spread of the virus but it was never meant to keep us or our patients from receiving the health care that they need.”
Hsieh explained that waiting can potentially compound injuries or ailments.
“Many of the rural hospitals have infrastructures that could maybe stabilize a patient but they need to ship out or transfer the patient to a larger facility to receive therapeutic treatment and that could further delay their overall care,” Hsieh said. “We want you to seek care at the first sign, potentially if it’s a stroke or a heart attack, those are the times when the treatment is most effective.”
Hsieh and Freed also expressed concerns that COVID-19 cases could increase if prevention measures are relaxed too soon.
Noting the recent opening of fishing season, which has brought visitors to Banks Lake, Hseih said he’s anticipating a “small surge” in COVID-19 cases. Freed does, too.
“The reality is our case rates are going up, they’re not going down,” Freed said. “In fact, we had our biggest positives I think (Wednesday) in quite some time.”
He continued, “I anticipate a surge, absolutely do. I don’t want to be pessimistic but we have a fair amount of capacity in our ICU, but it will fill up like a narrow neck bottle when this community opens back, is my fear.”