SPOKANE — These are strange times to be sure. The COVID-19 virus has jumbled our world upside down, inside out and we are left to process a new normal every single day. Dealing with the stay at home policy and social distancing requires patience and a modicum of discipline. Not a big deal for some but for those afflicted by the golf virus it can be a bit of a strain on the brain. Washington state, by order of the governor, has closed down all golf courses until at least May 4 and maybe longer. I fully support the need to be cautious and safe but a case can be made that the game of golf can be played within the guidelines of social distancing while being outdoors and getting much-needed exercise for the body as well as the mind.
Before the shutdown, I was fortunate to play all the local golf courses in March. That included Highlander, Three Lakes, Desert Canyon, Rock Island, and even Moses Pointe. My last local round was played on March 26 and, by then I had posted a total of nine rounds for the month. Then, it was over. It would be 25 days before I saw my golf bag again. I knew that golf was still being played in Idaho and parts of Oregon so I thought maybe I could make a quick solo road trip and get in a couple of rounds to just hold me over.
Circling Raven in Worley, Idaho has been a favorite of mine over the years so I checked the weather and chose two days that would fit into my otherwise very busy schedule. Before I made the tee times, I checked with my wife to be sure it was okay to be gone for those two days. I think her response was something like, “How about playing three days?” I think she needed a bit of alone time.
I left home Monday morning at 7 a.m. heading for an 11:25 a.m. tee time at Circling Raven. My long time Spokane buddy, Bruce Robinson, agreed to meet up with me and brought along two of his friends to round out the foursome. The day was perfect. Sunshine and temps in the mid-60s and calm winds. Let’s play some golf! On the first tee, the starter gave us the news: cart path only. This meant that carts were not allowed on the fairways so you had to drive on the cart path until you were parallel to your ball and then grab a club (or clubs) and walk out to your ball, hit it, then walk back to your cart. Circling Raven is a big golf course. It sits on 620 acres where most courses are one third that size. At the end of that first round, my smartwatch said I had walked 4.8 miles. I was pooped and my score reflected it. But hey, I was outside playing the game I love and keeping my distance as I rode solo in my own golf cart. At the end of the round, players normally remove their hats and shake hands. The new normal requires a creative alternative. We gathered around the 18th flagstick and joined putters in a sort of salute. It was kinda cool.
The casino and hotel were closed, so I had to stay in a hotel back in Spokane. It worked out just fine as I ordered room service and settled in with HBO for the evening. Our tee time Tuesday was set for 10:55 a.m. and as luck would have it, we were the first group off the tee as the course was closed all morning for maintenance. Still under the cart path only rule, we managed to finish our round in just under four hours. The weather was a bit of a challenge with winds 15-20 mph to make the day a bit more memorable. Interestingly enough, I carded the exact same -high- score as the day before. I love/hate this game.
So, how far would I drive to play golf? From my door to Circling Raven is 210 miles. With the back and forth from Spokane, I logged a total of almost 500 miles round trip; 36 holes of golf and gone from home exactly 36 hours. I walked 10 miles in two days and brushed up on my blue vocabulary. This mini-golf getaway solidified what I’ve always felt about golf. It’s not the score that matters. It’s the experience of the game and the company we keep that makes it totally worth the time and the miles.
I desperately hope to see you on the first tee…soon.