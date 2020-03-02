WENATCHEE — North Central Washington healthcare officials are asking residents who believe they may have COVID-19 to first call the state Department of Health before visiting a local healthcare facility.

The department can be reached at 800-525-0127. People who call will be screened for symptoms and travel history, and then referred to a healthcare facility if necessary. This will prevent possible spread of the the disease.

Both Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health are also establishing triage areas outside their valley facilities to screen patients for the illness.

See more information from Confluence Health at wwrld.us/ConfluenceCOVID and from CVCH at wwrld.us/CVCHcovid.

SymptomsSymptoms of the illness are similar to a flu or cold, including:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

Preventative measures

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.

Information provided by the state Department of Health.